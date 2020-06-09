Radian Group Inc. [RDN] Is Currently 4.34 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Radian Group Inc. [NYSE: RDN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.34% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 15.23%. Over the last 12 months, RDN stock dropped by -17.37%. The one-year Radian Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.08. The average equity rating for RDN stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.85 billion, with 200.16 million shares outstanding and 189.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, RDN stock reached a trading volume of 2319047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Radian Group Inc. [RDN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDN shares is $21.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Radian Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point raised their target price from $26.50 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2019, representing the official price target for Radian Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $27, while BofA/Merrill kept a Buy rating on RDN stock. On April 27, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for RDN shares from 24.25 to 23.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Radian Group Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for RDN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.63.

RDN Stock Performance Analysis:

Radian Group Inc. [RDN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.23. With this latest performance, RDN shares gained by 25.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.43 for Radian Group Inc. [RDN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.42, while it was recorded at 17.74 for the last single week of trading, and 21.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Radian Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Radian Group Inc. [RDN] shares currently have an operating margin of +63.37. Radian Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +45.01.

Return on Total Capital for RDN is now 19.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Radian Group Inc. [RDN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.71. Additionally, RDN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Radian Group Inc. [RDN] managed to generate an average of $480,221 per employee.

RDN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Radian Group Inc. posted 0.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.71/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RDN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Radian Group Inc. go to 2.35%.

Radian Group Inc. [RDN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,370 million, or 97.10% of RDN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RDN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,256,106, which is approximately 1.456% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 17,856,525 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $328.92 million in RDN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $275.94 million in RDN stock with ownership of nearly -4.502% of the company’s market capitalization.

120 institutional holders increased their position in Radian Group Inc. [NYSE:RDN] by around 12,946,173 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 19,597,597 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 150,391,842 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,935,612 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RDN stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,268,183 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 2,550,023 shares during the same period.