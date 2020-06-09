PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] moved up 0.06: Why It’s Important

PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PYPL] gained 0.06% or 0.09 points to close at $156.09 with a heavy trading volume of 5479066 shares. It opened the trading session at $154.28, the shares rose to $156.21 and dropped to $153.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PYPL points out that the company has recorded 49.24% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -90.19% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.64M shares, PYPL reached to a volume of 5479066 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $156.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2020, representing the official price target for PayPal Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $156, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on PYPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc. is set at 5.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 42.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for PYPL stock

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.01. With this latest performance, PYPL shares gained by 6.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.15 for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.11, while it was recorded at 156.19 for the last single week of trading, and 112.28 for the last 200 days.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.55 and a Gross Margin at +52.28. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.02.

Return on Total Capital for PYPL is now 12.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.40. Additionally, PYPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] managed to generate an average of $105,991 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.PayPal Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PayPal Holdings Inc. posted 0.86/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.74/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc. go to 15.25%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]

There are presently around $154,125 million, or 86.50% of PYPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PYPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 95,705,616, which is approximately 2.627% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 75,224,392 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.74 billion in PYPL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $7.83 billion in PYPL stock with ownership of nearly -15.626% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PayPal Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 918 institutional holders increased their position in PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PYPL] by around 70,821,322 shares. Additionally, 873 investors decreased positions by around 61,534,820 shares, while 176 investors held positions by with 855,622,893 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 987,979,035 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PYPL stock had 162 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,110,365 shares, while 155 institutional investors sold positions of 7,405,237 shares during the same period.