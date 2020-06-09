Paychex Inc. [PAYX] fell -5.57% so far this year. What now?

Paychex Inc. [NASDAQ: PAYX] closed the trading session at $80.32 on 06/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $79.26, while the highest price level was $80.625. The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.57 percent and weekly performance of 11.63 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, PAYX reached to a volume of 1848496 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Paychex Inc. [PAYX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAYX shares is $69.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAYX stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Paychex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Paychex Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paychex Inc. is set at 2.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAYX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAYX in the course of the last twelve months was 66.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

PAYX stock trade performance evaluation

Paychex Inc. [PAYX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.63. With this latest performance, PAYX shares gained by 18.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.52 for Paychex Inc. [PAYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.23, while it was recorded at 76.51 for the last single week of trading, and 78.68 for the last 200 days.

Paychex Inc. [PAYX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paychex Inc. [PAYX] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.49 and a Gross Margin at +68.78. Paychex Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.42.

Return on Total Capital for PAYX is now 50.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 38.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paychex Inc. [PAYX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.40. Additionally, PAYX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paychex Inc. [PAYX] managed to generate an average of $96,745 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Paychex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Paychex Inc. [PAYX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Paychex Inc. posted 0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAYX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paychex Inc. go to 3.16%.

Paychex Inc. [PAYX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,030 million, or 71.30% of PAYX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAYX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 36,099,603, which is approximately -1.572% of the company’s market cap and around 10.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,899,774 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.23 billion in PAYX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.13 billion in PAYX stock with ownership of nearly -0.888% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paychex Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 452 institutional holders increased their position in Paychex Inc. [NASDAQ:PAYX] by around 18,644,838 shares. Additionally, 633 investors decreased positions by around 17,547,102 shares, while 166 investors held positions by with 214,020,445 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 250,212,385 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAYX stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,669,547 shares, while 161 institutional investors sold positions of 2,675,917 shares during the same period.