Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. [OPNT] moved down -22.74: Why It’s Important

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: OPNT] plunged by -$2.66 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $9.40 during the day while it closed the day at $9.04. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also loss -17.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OPNT stock has declined by -18.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -32.89% and lost -37.22% year-on date.

The market cap for OPNT stock reached $38.33 million, with 4.23 million shares outstanding and 3.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 26.42K shares, OPNT reached a trading volume of 1277645 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. [OPNT]:

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.59.

OPNT stock trade performance evaluation

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. [OPNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.89. With this latest performance, OPNT shares dropped by -23.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.53 for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. [OPNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.77, while it was recorded at 11.05 for the last single week of trading, and 12.92 for the last 200 days.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. [OPNT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. [OPNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.93 and a Gross Margin at +80.95. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.61.

Return on Total Capital for OPNT is now 41.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 45.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 33.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. [OPNT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.24. Additionally, OPNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. [OPNT] managed to generate an average of $552,050 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.16.Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.70 and a Current Ratio set at 8.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. [OPNT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.55/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 156.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPNT.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. [OPNT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13 million, or 34.10% of OPNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPNT stocks are: STONEPINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 380,948, which is approximately 13.963% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; FONDREN MANAGEMENT LP, holding 314,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.68 million in OPNT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.24 million in OPNT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

18 institutional holders increased their position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:OPNT] by around 195,388 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 24,979 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 864,010 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,084,377 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPNT stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 69,371 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 4,363 shares during the same period.