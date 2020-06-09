Northcoast Upgrade Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Illinois Tool Works Inc. [NYSE: ITW] closed the trading session at $180.23 on 06/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $178.80, while the highest price level was $184.42. The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.33 percent and weekly performance of 5.26 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, ITW reached to a volume of 1138333 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITW shares is $151.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITW stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for Illinois Tool Works Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Illinois Tool Works Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $124 to $148, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on ITW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Illinois Tool Works Inc. is set at 5.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for ITW in the course of the last twelve months was 42.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

ITW stock trade performance evaluation

Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.26. With this latest performance, ITW shares gained by 14.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.41 for Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 159.76, while it was recorded at 178.51 for the last single week of trading, and 165.34 for the last 200 days.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.11 and a Gross Margin at +40.85. Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.87.

Return on Total Capital for ITW is now 31.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 80.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 262.29. Additionally, ITW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 260.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW] managed to generate an average of $56,022 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Illinois Tool Works Inc. posted 1.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.98/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Illinois Tool Works Inc. go to 0.17%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $46,579 million, or 81.80% of ITW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,552,447, which is approximately 3.727% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BRIAR HALL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 25,813,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.72 billion in ITW stocks shares; and STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, currently with $3.99 billion in ITW stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Illinois Tool Works Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 452 institutional holders increased their position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. [NYSE:ITW] by around 11,865,075 shares. Additionally, 728 investors decreased positions by around 13,772,939 shares, while 229 investors held positions by with 229,072,003 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 254,710,017 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITW stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,340,923 shares, while 143 institutional investors sold positions of 2,803,842 shares during the same period.