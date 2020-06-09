Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] fell -2.67% so far this year. What now?

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] jumped around 1.08 points on Monday, while shares priced at $53.61 at the close of the session, up 2.06%. Mondelez International Inc. stock is now -2.67% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MDLZ Stock saw the intraday high of $53.645 and lowest of $52.165 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 59.96, which means current price is +30.15% above from all time high which was touched on 02/19/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.99M shares, MDLZ reached a trading volume of 9138994 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $60.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Mondelez International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $65 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Mondelez International Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 57.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has MDLZ stock performed recently?

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.60. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares gained by 6.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.07 for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.17, while it was recorded at 52.35 for the last single week of trading, and 53.38 for the last 200 days.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Mondelez International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mondelez International Inc. posted 0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.57/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc. go to 5.83%.

Insider trade positions for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]

There are presently around $57,859 million, or 79.40% of MDLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDLZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 114,344,565, which is approximately 2.037% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 95,705,964 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.03 billion in MDLZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.59 billion in MDLZ stock with ownership of nearly 1.43% of the company’s market capitalization.

675 institutional holders increased their position in Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ:MDLZ] by around 63,568,829 shares. Additionally, 785 investors decreased positions by around 69,355,734 shares, while 218 investors held positions by with 968,519,482 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,101,444,045 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDLZ stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,110,850 shares, while 142 institutional investors sold positions of 6,529,953 shares during the same period.