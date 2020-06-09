Marriott International Inc. [MAR] Is Currently 4.80 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ: MAR] closed the trading session at $113.14 on 06/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $110.51, while the highest price level was $114.46. The stocks have a year to date performance of -25.29 percent and weekly performance of 19.06 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 31.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.18M shares, MAR reached to a volume of 5916458 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marriott International Inc. [MAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAR shares is $94.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Marriott International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $113 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Marriott International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $148 to $97, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on MAR stock. On March 18, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MAR shares from 108 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marriott International Inc. is set at 5.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAR in the course of the last twelve months was 46.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

MAR stock trade performance evaluation

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.06. With this latest performance, MAR shares gained by 31.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.37 for Marriott International Inc. [MAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.93, while it was recorded at 104.29 for the last single week of trading, and 118.71 for the last 200 days.

Marriott International Inc. [MAR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Marriott International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Marriott International Inc. [MAR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marriott International Inc. posted 1.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.56/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marriott International Inc. go to -9.71%.

Marriott International Inc. [MAR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $22,485 million, or 65.30% of MAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAR stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 22,921,439, which is approximately 132.229% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,879,045 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.25 billion in MAR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.85 billion in MAR stock with ownership of nearly 5.346% of the company’s market capitalization.

353 institutional holders increased their position in Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ:MAR] by around 40,599,513 shares. Additionally, 524 investors decreased positions by around 35,082,288 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 132,585,540 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 208,267,341 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAR stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,129,097 shares, while 226 institutional investors sold positions of 9,299,990 shares during the same period.