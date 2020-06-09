Market cap of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] reaches 70.55B – now what?

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [NASDAQ: VRTX] plunged by -$0.68 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $265.84 during the day while it closed the day at $265.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stock has also loss -7.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VRTX stock has inclined by 20.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 18.80% and gained 21.04% year-on date.

The market cap for VRTX stock reached $70.55 billion, with 259.82 million shares outstanding and 258.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, VRTX reached a trading volume of 2083073 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRTX shares is $283.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $250 to $260. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $271, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on VRTX stock. On January 31, 2020, analysts increased their price target for VRTX shares from 210 to 230.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is set at 10.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRTX in the course of the last twelve months was 35.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.40.

VRTX stock trade performance evaluation

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.55. With this latest performance, VRTX shares dropped by -1.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.12 for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 265.18, while it was recorded at 272.96 for the last single week of trading, and 222.49 for the last 200 days.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.31 and a Gross Margin at +86.74. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.49.

Return on Total Capital for VRTX is now 19.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.06. Additionally, VRTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] managed to generate an average of $392,270 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated posted 1.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.07/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated go to 23.88%.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $65,704 million, or 97.10% of VRTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRTX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 22,656,589, which is approximately -5.049% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,326,048 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.93 billion in VRTX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $5.75 billion in VRTX stock with ownership of nearly -11.832% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 471 institutional holders increased their position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [NASDAQ:VRTX] by around 16,160,084 shares. Additionally, 365 investors decreased positions by around 13,348,036 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 217,788,750 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 247,296,870 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRTX stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,200,620 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 1,643,276 shares during the same period.