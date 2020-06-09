Market cap of National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN] reaches 6.92B – now what?

National Retail Properties Inc. [NYSE: NNN] jumped around 0.56 points on Monday, while shares priced at $40.45 at the close of the session, up 1.40%. National Retail Properties Inc. stock is now -24.56% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NNN Stock saw the intraday high of $41.73 and lowest of $40.09 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 59.26, which means current price is +68.26% above from all time high which was touched on 02/24/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, NNN reached a trading volume of 2093772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NNN shares is $38.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for National Retail Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2019, representing the official price target for National Retail Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $55, while B. Riley FBR kept a Neutral rating on NNN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for National Retail Properties Inc. is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27.

How has NNN stock performed recently?

National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.00. With this latest performance, NNN shares gained by 29.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.90 for National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.58, while it was recorded at 37.73 for the last single week of trading, and 48.23 for the last 200 days.

National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.40 and a Gross Margin at +66.57. National Retail Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.58.

Return on Total Capital for NNN is now 4.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.21. Additionally, NNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN] managed to generate an average of $4,265,414 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 200.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Earnings analysis for National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, National Retail Properties Inc. posted 0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NNN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for National Retail Properties Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN]

There are presently around $6,313 million, or 93.90% of NNN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NNN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,551,157, which is approximately 2.156% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,928,342 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $954.5 million in NNN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $549.51 million in NNN stock with ownership of nearly 2.71% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in National Retail Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 193 institutional holders increased their position in National Retail Properties Inc. [NYSE:NNN] by around 15,515,893 shares. Additionally, 221 investors decreased positions by around 11,800,088 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 130,935,614 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,251,595 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNN stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,657,571 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 2,744,119 shares during the same period.