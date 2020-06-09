Market cap of McKesson Corporation [MCK] reaches 28.82B – now what?

McKesson Corporation [NYSE: MCK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.89% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.61%. Over the last 12 months, MCK stock rose by 26.40%. The one-year McKesson Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.81. The average equity rating for MCK stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $28.82 billion, with 175.00 million shares outstanding and 161.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, MCK stock reached a trading volume of 1271344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on McKesson Corporation [MCK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCK shares is $171.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for McKesson Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $151 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2020, representing the official price target for McKesson Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $146, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on MCK stock. On March 18, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MCK shares from 173 to 174.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McKesson Corporation is set at 4.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCK in the course of the last twelve months was 7.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

MCK Stock Performance Analysis:

McKesson Corporation [MCK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.61. With this latest performance, MCK shares gained by 22.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.42 for McKesson Corporation [MCK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 141.01, while it was recorded at 162.15 for the last single week of trading, and 143.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into McKesson Corporation Fundamentals:

McKesson Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

MCK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, McKesson Corporation posted 3.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.01/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McKesson Corporation go to 7.70%.

McKesson Corporation [MCK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,492 million, or 91.80% of MCK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,577,832, which is approximately -7.24% of the company’s market cap and around 0.33% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,566,410 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.03 billion in MCK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.24 billion in MCK stock with ownership of nearly -8.911% of the company’s market capitalization.

320 institutional holders increased their position in McKesson Corporation [NYSE:MCK] by around 13,765,132 shares. Additionally, 514 investors decreased positions by around 25,317,090 shares, while 137 investors held positions by with 106,269,119 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,351,341 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCK stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,970,155 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 4,774,934 shares during the same period.