Market cap of Flowserve Corporation [FLS] reaches 4.40B – now what?

Flowserve Corporation [NYSE: FLS] traded at a high on 06/08/20, posting a 6.46 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $33.63. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1961063 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Flowserve Corporation stands at 4.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.29%.

The market cap for FLS stock reached $4.40 billion, with 130.73 million shares outstanding and 129.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, FLS reached a trading volume of 1961063 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Flowserve Corporation [FLS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLS shares is $26.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Flowserve Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $49 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Flowserve Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flowserve Corporation is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLS in the course of the last twelve months was 29.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has FLS stock performed recently?

Flowserve Corporation [FLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.37. With this latest performance, FLS shares gained by 22.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.27 for Flowserve Corporation [FLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.95, while it was recorded at 30.22 for the last single week of trading, and 40.08 for the last 200 days.

Flowserve Corporation [FLS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flowserve Corporation [FLS] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.94 and a Gross Margin at +33.27. Flowserve Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.43.

Return on Total Capital for FLS is now 13.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Flowserve Corporation [FLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.41. Additionally, FLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Flowserve Corporation [FLS] managed to generate an average of $14,922 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Flowserve Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Flowserve Corporation [FLS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Flowserve Corporation posted 0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.51/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flowserve Corporation go to 4.25%.

Insider trade positions for Flowserve Corporation [FLS]

There are presently around $3,981 million, or 98.80% of FLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLS stocks are: EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. with ownership of 20,923,370, which is approximately 19.218% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,472,698 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $457.19 million in FLS stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $421.15 million in FLS stock with ownership of nearly 0.066% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flowserve Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 169 institutional holders increased their position in Flowserve Corporation [NYSE:FLS] by around 13,151,546 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 13,510,782 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 99,357,604 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,019,932 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLS stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,414,520 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 3,840,043 shares during the same period.