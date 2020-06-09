Market cap of Ciena Corporation [CIEN] reaches 8.31B – now what?

Ciena Corporation [NYSE: CIEN] surged by $0.22 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $54.52 during the day while it closed the day at $54.51. Ciena Corporation stock has also loss -2.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CIEN stock has inclined by 40.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 50.21% and gained 27.69% year-on date.

The market cap for CIEN stock reached $8.31 billion, with 154.33 million shares outstanding and 152.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, CIEN reached a trading volume of 2010627 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ciena Corporation [CIEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIEN shares is $57.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Ciena Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR dropped their target price from $54 to $51. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Ciena Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on CIEN stock. On January 08, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CIEN shares from 47 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ciena Corporation is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for CIEN in the course of the last twelve months was 23.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

CIEN stock trade performance evaluation

Ciena Corporation [CIEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.66. With this latest performance, CIEN shares gained by 17.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.35 for Ciena Corporation [CIEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.85, while it was recorded at 54.94 for the last single week of trading, and 41.68 for the last 200 days.

Ciena Corporation [CIEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ciena Corporation [CIEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.49 and a Gross Margin at +42.56. Ciena Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.09.

Return on Total Capital for CIEN is now 13.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ciena Corporation [CIEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.77. Additionally, CIEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ciena Corporation [CIEN] managed to generate an average of $39,705 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.Ciena Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ciena Corporation [CIEN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ciena Corporation posted 0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.57/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ciena Corporation go to 23.20%.

Ciena Corporation [CIEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,535 million, or 94.30% of CIEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,819,764, which is approximately 1.772% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,700,846 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $798.11 million in CIEN stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $232.22 million in CIEN stock with ownership of nearly -0.519% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ciena Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 244 institutional holders increased their position in Ciena Corporation [NYSE:CIEN] by around 16,842,211 shares. Additionally, 213 investors decreased positions by around 21,864,016 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 100,086,693 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,792,920 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIEN stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,834,396 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 5,181,220 shares during the same period.