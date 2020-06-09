Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Market cap of Anthem Inc. [ANTM] reaches 75.87B – now what?

By Caleb Clifford

Anthem Inc. [NYSE: ANTM] jumped around 12.7 points on Monday, while shares priced at $300.59 at the close of the session, up 4.41%. Anthem Inc. stock is now -0.48% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ANTM Stock saw the intraday high of $301.66 and lowest of $286.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 312.48, which means current price is +75.75% above from all time high which was touched on 01/10/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, ANTM reached a trading volume of 1829266 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Anthem Inc. [ANTM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANTM shares is $334.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANTM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Anthem Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Anthem Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anthem Inc. is set at 9.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANTM in the course of the last twelve months was 15.03.

How has ANTM stock performed recently?

Anthem Inc. [ANTM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.64. With this latest performance, ANTM shares gained by 13.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.11 for Anthem Inc. [ANTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 264.40, while it was recorded at 290.81 for the last single week of trading, and 269.29 for the last 200 days.

Anthem Inc. [ANTM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Anthem Inc. [ANTM] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.49. Anthem Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.61.

Return on Total Capital for ANTM is now 13.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Anthem Inc. [ANTM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.32. Additionally, ANTM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Anthem Inc. [ANTM] managed to generate an average of $68,088 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Anthem Inc. [ANTM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Anthem Inc. posted 4.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4.61/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANTM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Anthem Inc. go to 14.33%.

Insider trade positions for Anthem Inc. [ANTM]

There are presently around $64,454 million, or 92.40% of ANTM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANTM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,358,116, which is approximately -0.816% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,006,194 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.76 billion in ANTM stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $3.91 billion in ANTM stock with ownership of nearly 17.943% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Anthem Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 494 institutional holders increased their position in Anthem Inc. [NYSE:ANTM] by around 19,925,086 shares. Additionally, 570 investors decreased positions by around 20,607,150 shares, while 149 investors held positions by with 183,350,557 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 223,882,793 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANTM stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,633,089 shares, while 150 institutional investors sold positions of 2,455,930 shares during the same period.

Popular Category