Market Analysts see Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] gaining to $265. Time to buy?

Veeva Systems Inc. [NYSE: VEEV] price surged by 7.67 percent to reach at $15.56. A sum of 1548044 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.63M shares. Veeva Systems Inc. shares reached a high of $218.5289 and dropped to a low of $201.88 until finishing in the latest session at $218.36.

The one-year VEEV stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.03. The average equity rating for VEEV stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VEEV shares is $216.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VEEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Veeva Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $187 to $235. The new note on the price target was released on May 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Veeva Systems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veeva Systems Inc. is set at 9.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for VEEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.08.

VEEV Stock Performance Analysis:

Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.27. With this latest performance, VEEV shares gained by 14.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VEEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.71 for Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 186.09, while it was recorded at 212.44 for the last single week of trading, and 157.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Veeva Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.92 and a Gross Margin at +71.97. Veeva Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.27.

Return on Total Capital for VEEV is now 19.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.29. Additionally, VEEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] managed to generate an average of $86,009 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Veeva Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

VEEV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Veeva Systems Inc. posted 0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VEEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Veeva Systems Inc. go to 17.05%.

Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,930 million, or 92.10% of VEEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VEEV stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 14,023,808, which is approximately 38.726% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,083,175 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.65 billion in VEEV stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.0 billion in VEEV stock with ownership of nearly 75.733% of the company’s market capitalization.

297 institutional holders increased their position in Veeva Systems Inc. [NYSE:VEEV] by around 19,038,301 shares. Additionally, 327 investors decreased positions by around 12,549,024 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 91,340,885 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,928,210 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VEEV stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,086,571 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 1,535,075 shares during the same period.