Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Market Analysts see The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] gaining to $60. Time to buy?

By Annabelle Farmer

The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE: TJX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.28% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.67%. Over the last 12 months, TJX stock rose by 10.59%. The one-year The TJX Companies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.52. The average equity rating for TJX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $68.78 billion, with 1.20 billion shares outstanding and 1.20 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.03M shares, TJX stock reached a trading volume of 8571497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TJX shares is $62.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TJX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for The TJX Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2020, representing the official price target for The TJX Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $61 to $65, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on TJX stock. On March 30, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for TJX shares from 66 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The TJX Companies Inc. is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for TJX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.58.

TJX Stock Performance Analysis:

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.67. With this latest performance, TJX shares gained by 18.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TJX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.97 for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.24, while it was recorded at 55.82 for the last single week of trading, and 55.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The TJX Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.56 and a Gross Margin at +28.45. The TJX Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.84.

Return on Total Capital for TJX is now 35.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 59.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 192.74. Additionally, TJX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 169.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] managed to generate an average of $11,441 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 113.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.17.The TJX Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

TJX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The TJX Companies Inc. posted 0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.62/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The TJX Companies Inc. go to 4.43%.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $62,557 million, or 93.80% of TJX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TJX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 101,386,377, which is approximately 2.397% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 92,844,934 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.32 billion in TJX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $4.63 billion in TJX stock with ownership of nearly 20.506% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The TJX Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 645 institutional holders increased their position in The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE:TJX] by around 97,596,688 shares. Additionally, 802 investors decreased positions by around 91,407,521 shares, while 175 investors held positions by with 903,496,769 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,092,500,978 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TJX stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,239,939 shares, while 186 institutional investors sold positions of 24,107,006 shares during the same period.

