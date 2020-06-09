Market Analysts see FMC Corporation [FMC] gaining to $93. Time to buy?

FMC Corporation [NYSE: FMC] gained 1.34% or 1.38 points to close at $104.59 with a heavy trading volume of 1012841 shares. It opened the trading session at $103.10, the shares rose to $105.76 and dropped to $102.56, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FMC points out that the company has recorded 6.74% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -84.23% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, FMC reached to a volume of 1012841 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about FMC Corporation [FMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FMC shares is $111.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FMC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for FMC Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2020, representing the official price target for FMC Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $86 to $95, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on FMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FMC Corporation is set at 3.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for FMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for FMC in the course of the last twelve months was 101.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for FMC stock

FMC Corporation [FMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.77. With this latest performance, FMC shares gained by 11.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.20 for FMC Corporation [FMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.31, while it was recorded at 102.08 for the last single week of trading, and 91.46 for the last 200 days.

FMC Corporation [FMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FMC Corporation [FMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.18 and a Gross Margin at +43.20. FMC Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.70.

Return on Total Capital for FMC is now 16.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FMC Corporation [FMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 136.38. Additionally, FMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 126.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FMC Corporation [FMC] managed to generate an average of $84,250 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.FMC Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

FMC Corporation [FMC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FMC Corporation posted 1.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.65/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FMC Corporation go to 9.71%.

An analysis of insider ownership at FMC Corporation [FMC]

There are presently around $12,184 million, or 94.10% of FMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,817,227, which is approximately 1.958% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 10,577,287 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 billion in FMC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $946.31 million in FMC stock with ownership of nearly 1.185% of the company’s market capitalization.

278 institutional holders increased their position in FMC Corporation [NYSE:FMC] by around 9,981,426 shares. Additionally, 278 investors decreased positions by around 9,839,644 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 98,228,563 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,049,633 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FMC stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,382,063 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 1,859,727 shares during the same period.