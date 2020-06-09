Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. [LL] is 24.56% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. [NYSE: LL] traded at a high on 06/08/20, posting a 8.37 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.17. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1478515 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. stands at 7.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.51%.

The market cap for LL stock reached $360.96 million, with 28.74 million shares outstanding and 27.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, LL reached a trading volume of 1478515 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. [LL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LL shares is $10.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LL stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 01, 2019, representing the official price target for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on LL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for LL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for LL in the course of the last twelve months was 41.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has LL stock performed recently?

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. [LL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.70. With this latest performance, LL shares gained by 66.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.24 for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. [LL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.03, while it was recorded at 11.25 for the last single week of trading, and 8.43 for the last 200 days.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. [LL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. [LL] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.23 and a Gross Margin at +37.12. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.88.

Return on Total Capital for LL is now 8.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. [LL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.59. Additionally, LL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. [LL] managed to generate an average of $4,392 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 79.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.95.Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. [LL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. [LL]

There are presently around $220 million, or 68.90% of LL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,389,780, which is approximately -4.447% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 2,017,141 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.65 million in LL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $18.82 million in LL stock with ownership of nearly -8.882% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. [NYSE:LL] by around 1,627,627 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 4,668,011 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 13,255,969 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,551,607 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LL stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 166,737 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,691,302 shares during the same period.