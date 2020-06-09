LPL Financial Holdings Inc. [LPLA] stock Upgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $70

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: LPLA] surged by $2.3 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $84.59 during the day while it closed the day at $84.36. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 14.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LPLA stock has inclined by 50.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.78% and lost -8.55% year-on date.

The market cap for LPLA stock reached $6.71 billion, with 79.51 million shares outstanding and 77.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, LPLA reached a trading volume of 1167050 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about LPL Financial Holdings Inc. [LPLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPLA shares is $76.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $79 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Compass Point analysts kept a Buy rating on LPLA stock. On March 04, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for LPLA shares from 110 to 79.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is set at 3.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for LPLA in the course of the last twelve months was 9.21.

LPLA stock trade performance evaluation

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. [LPLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.95. With this latest performance, LPLA shares gained by 30.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.99 for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. [LPLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.96, while it was recorded at 79.94 for the last single week of trading, and 77.83 for the last 200 days.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. [LPLA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LPL Financial Holdings Inc. [LPLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.24 and a Gross Margin at +35.75. LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.95.

Return on Total Capital for LPLA is now 20.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 56.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. [LPLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 258.75. Additionally, LPLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 250.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. [LPLA] managed to generate an average of $128,915 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. [LPLA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. posted 1.85/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.73/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. go to -7.41%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. [LPLA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,170 million, or 96.20% of LPLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,580,669, which is approximately 1.832% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 8,994,339 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $738.08 million in LPLA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $325.08 million in LPLA stock with ownership of nearly 0.614% of the company’s market capitalization.

156 institutional holders increased their position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:LPLA] by around 8,645,984 shares. Additionally, 198 investors decreased positions by around 10,439,398 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 56,105,466 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,190,848 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPLA stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,523,400 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 2,569,004 shares during the same period.