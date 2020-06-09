Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG] Revenue clocked in at $4.64 billion, down -24.06% YTD: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee

Leggett & Platt Incorporated [NYSE: LEG] traded at a high on 06/08/20, posting a 3.90 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $38.60. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1714541 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Leggett & Platt Incorporated stands at 4.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.92%.

The market cap for LEG stock reached $5.23 billion, with 135.40 million shares outstanding and 130.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, LEG reached a trading volume of 1714541 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEG shares is $32.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Leggett & Platt Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2019, representing the official price target for Leggett & Platt Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $52 to $55, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on LEG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leggett & Platt Incorporated is set at 2.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEG in the course of the last twelve months was 17.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has LEG stock performed recently?

Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.42. With this latest performance, LEG shares gained by 43.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.91 for Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.72, while it was recorded at 35.81 for the last single week of trading, and 40.97 for the last 200 days.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.90 and a Gross Margin at +20.78. Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.02.

Return on Total Capital for LEG is now 17.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 173.67. Additionally, LEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG] managed to generate an average of $15,173 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.16.Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Leggett & Platt Incorporated posted 0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leggett & Platt Incorporated go to 5.20%.

Insider trade positions for Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG]

There are presently around $3,459 million, or 73.40% of LEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,025,217, which is approximately 3.114% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,829,332 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $476.61 million in LEG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $418.65 million in LEG stock with ownership of nearly -22.103% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Leggett & Platt Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 202 institutional holders increased their position in Leggett & Platt Incorporated [NYSE:LEG] by around 9,311,760 shares. Additionally, 278 investors decreased positions by around 13,288,837 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 70,501,991 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,102,588 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEG stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 765,346 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 5,741,443 shares during the same period.

