Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] is 1.77% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lam Research Corporation [NASDAQ: LRCX] price plunged by -2.40 percent to reach at -$7.33. A sum of 1686912 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.53M shares. Lam Research Corporation shares reached a high of $308.03 and dropped to a low of $296.21 until finishing in the latest session at $297.59.

The one-year LRCX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.25. The average equity rating for LRCX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LRCX shares is $304.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LRCX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Lam Research Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $340 to $325. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Lam Research Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $320, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Outperform rating on LRCX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lam Research Corporation is set at 13.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for LRCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 37.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for LRCX in the course of the last twelve months was 32.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

LRCX Stock Performance Analysis:

Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.82. With this latest performance, LRCX shares gained by 20.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LRCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.39 for Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 260.49, while it was recorded at 290.54 for the last single week of trading, and 266.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lam Research Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.53 and a Gross Margin at +45.15. Lam Research Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.73.

Return on Total Capital for LRCX is now 27.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.12. Additionally, LRCX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] managed to generate an average of $204,807 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Lam Research Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

LRCX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lam Research Corporation posted 3.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.42/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LRCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lam Research Corporation go to 13.76%.

Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $38,455 million, or 89.80% of LRCX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LRCX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,655,695, which is approximately 1.186% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,089,253 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.69 billion in LRCX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.52 billion in LRCX stock with ownership of nearly -2.15% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lam Research Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 448 institutional holders increased their position in Lam Research Corporation [NASDAQ:LRCX] by around 12,971,356 shares. Additionally, 552 investors decreased positions by around 13,307,966 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 99,836,672 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,115,994 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LRCX stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,108,954 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 1,337,411 shares during the same period.