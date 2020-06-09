Ladenburg Thalmann slashes price target on Medley Management Inc. [MDLY] – find out why.

Medley Management Inc. [NYSE: MDLY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 35.72% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 91.11%. Over the last 12 months, MDLY stock dropped by -70.31%. The average equity rating for MDLY stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.88 million, with 6.24 million shares outstanding and 28.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 186.30K shares, MDLY stock reached a trading volume of 1023759 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Medley Management Inc. [MDLY]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Medley Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, FBR & Co. raised their target price from $10 to $9.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2017, representing the official price target for Medley Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $10.50, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on MDLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medley Management Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56.

MDLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Medley Management Inc. [MDLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 91.11. With this latest performance, MDLY shares gained by 140.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.00 for Medley Management Inc. [MDLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4814, while it was recorded at 0.5755 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3032 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Medley Management Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medley Management Inc. [MDLY] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.33. Medley Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.06.

Return on Total Capital for MDLY is now -14.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.20. Additionally, MDLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 107.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 280.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Medley Management Inc. [MDLY] managed to generate an average of -$54,292 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.

MDLY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Medley Management Inc. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medley Management Inc. go to 2.01%.

Medley Management Inc. [MDLY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 35.70% of MDLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDLY stocks are: AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 579,100, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.04% of the total institutional ownership; SPRINGHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 409,311 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.25 million in MDLY stocks shares; and KINGSTOWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P., currently with $0.15 million in MDLY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Medley Management Inc. [NYSE:MDLY] by around 95,791 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 276,930 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 1,942,582 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,315,303 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDLY stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 797 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 114,999 shares during the same period.