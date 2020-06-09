Kansas City Southern [KSU] Stock trading around $159.44 per share: What’s Next?

Kansas City Southern [NYSE: KSU] slipped around -3.12 points on Monday, while shares priced at $159.44 at the close of the session, down -1.92%. Kansas City Southern stock is now 4.10% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KSU Stock saw the intraday high of $163.96 and lowest of $158.17 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 178.59, which means current price is +71.70% above from all time high which was touched on 02/19/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, KSU reached a trading volume of 1277335 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kansas City Southern [KSU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSU shares is $154.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSU stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Kansas City Southern shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Kansas City Southern stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $147 to $139, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on KSU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kansas City Southern is set at 4.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for KSU in the course of the last twelve months was 14.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has KSU stock performed recently?

Kansas City Southern [KSU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.81. With this latest performance, KSU shares gained by 21.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.13 for Kansas City Southern [KSU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 137.50, while it was recorded at 156.22 for the last single week of trading, and 144.17 for the last 200 days.

Kansas City Southern [KSU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kansas City Southern [KSU] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.81 and a Gross Margin at +36.81. Kansas City Southern’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.80.

Return on Total Capital for KSU is now 13.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kansas City Southern [KSU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.36. Additionally, KSU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kansas City Southern [KSU] managed to generate an average of $76,548 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Kansas City Southern’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Kansas City Southern [KSU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kansas City Southern posted 1.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.61/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KSU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kansas City Southern go to 10.34%.

Insider trade positions for Kansas City Southern [KSU]

There are presently around $14,224 million, or 95.70% of KSU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,998,516, which is approximately 2.333% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 8,087,618 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.31 billion in KSU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.18 billion in KSU stock with ownership of nearly 2.33% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kansas City Southern stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 283 institutional holders increased their position in Kansas City Southern [NYSE:KSU] by around 8,644,610 shares. Additionally, 382 investors decreased positions by around 9,344,125 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 69,513,733 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,502,468 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSU stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,937,237 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 1,323,272 shares during the same period.