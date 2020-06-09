Wednesday, June 10, 2020
type here...
Companies

JP Morgan lifts Fastenal Company [FAST] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Misty Lee

Must read

Companies

Market cap of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT] reaches 21.21M – now what?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Helius Medical Technologies Inc. price surged by 0.40 percent to reach at $0.0. A sum of 1512496 shares traded at recent session while...
Read more
Market

DZ Bank slashes price target on AT&T Inc. [T] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
AT&T Inc. gained 0.19% or 0.06 points to close at $30.99 with a heavy trading volume of 27750506 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more
Finance

CSX Corporation [CSX] is 2.72% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
CSX Corporation slipped around -0.75 points on Monday, while shares priced at $74.33 at the close of the session, down -1.00%. CSX Corporation...
Read more
Market

Market cap of EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] reaches 32.32B – now what?

Misty Lee - 0
EOG Resources Inc. jumped around 3.0 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $54.81 at the close of the session, up 5.79%. EOG...
Read more

Fastenal Company [NASDAQ: FAST] price surged by 0.52 percent to reach at $0.22. A sum of 4385886 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.69M shares. Fastenal Company shares reached a high of $43.19 and dropped to a low of $42.15 until finishing in the latest session at $42.88.

The one-year FAST stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.43. The average equity rating for FAST stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fastenal Company [FAST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FAST shares is $40.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FAST stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Fastenal Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Fastenal Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $38 to $40, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on FAST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fastenal Company is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for FAST in the course of the last twelve months was 206.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

FAST Stock Performance Analysis:

Fastenal Company [FAST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.46. With this latest performance, FAST shares gained by 12.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.74 for Fastenal Company [FAST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.71, while it was recorded at 42.10 for the last single week of trading, and 35.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fastenal Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fastenal Company [FAST] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.80 and a Gross Margin at +47.16. Fastenal Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.83.

Return on Total Capital for FAST is now 34.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fastenal Company [FAST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.16. Additionally, FAST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fastenal Company [FAST] managed to generate an average of $36,035 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.50.Fastenal Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

FAST Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fastenal Company posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FAST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fastenal Company go to 19.00%.

Fastenal Company [FAST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20,256 million, or 84.30% of FAST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 71,106,818, which is approximately 2.433% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,116,444 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.92 billion in FAST stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $1.32 billion in FAST stock with ownership of nearly -3.779% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fastenal Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 316 institutional holders increased their position in Fastenal Company [NASDAQ:FAST] by around 27,724,928 shares. Additionally, 463 investors decreased positions by around 33,455,267 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 413,653,090 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 474,833,285 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAST stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,338,612 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 3,734,161 shares during the same period.

Previous articleAdobe Inc. [ADBE] Revenue clocked in at $11.66 billion, up 20.61% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleBMO Capital Markets slashes price target on SLM Corporation [SLM] – find out why.

More articles

Companies

Guggenheim Initiated Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Emergent BioSolutions Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -20.96% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Companies

The J. M. Smucker Company [SJM] is 6.75% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
The J. M. Smucker Company price surged by 3.46 percent to reach at $3.72. A sum of 1141064 shares traded at recent session...
Read more
Companies

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] Is Currently 4.65 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Truist Financial Corporation stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.65% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] Stock trading around $46.61 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Essential Utilities Inc. gained 2.06% or 0.94 points to close at $46.61 with a heavy trading volume of 1147662 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Industry

Office Depot Inc. [ODP] gain 5.11% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Office Depot Inc. closed the trading session at $2.88 on 06/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.75,...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN] reaches 6.92B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
National Retail Properties Inc. jumped around 0.56 points on Monday, while shares priced at $40.45 at the close of the session, up 1.40%....
Read more
Companies

Guggenheim Initiated Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Emergent BioSolutions Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -20.96% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Market

Wells Fargo slashes price target on Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Cousins Properties Incorporated gained 2.21% on the last trading session, reaching $36.11 price per share at the time. Cousins Properties Incorporated represents 147.42...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] Stock trading around $46.61 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Essential Utilities Inc. gained 2.06% or 0.94 points to close at $46.61 with a heavy trading volume of 1147662 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Industry

Office Depot Inc. [ODP] gain 5.11% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Office Depot Inc. closed the trading session at $2.88 on 06/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.75,...
Read more

Popular Category