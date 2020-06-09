Jefferies Initiated Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Douglas Emmett Inc. [NYSE: DEI] gained 4.89% on the last trading session, reaching $34.94 price per share at the time. Douglas Emmett Inc. represents 175.37 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.93 billion with the latest information. DEI stock price has been found in the range of $33.75 to $34.95.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, DEI reached a trading volume of 1904044 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DEI shares is $35.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DEI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Douglas Emmett Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $45 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Douglas Emmett Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on DEI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Douglas Emmett Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for DEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for DEI in the course of the last twelve months was 25.07.

Trading performance analysis for DEI stock

Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.20. With this latest performance, DEI shares gained by 22.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.65 for Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.69, while it was recorded at 32.74 for the last single week of trading, and 38.56 for the last 200 days.

Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.41 and a Gross Margin at +32.41. Douglas Emmett Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.26.

Return on Total Capital for DEI is now 1.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 170.72. Additionally, DEI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 170.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] managed to generate an average of $507,881 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 195.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Douglas Emmett Inc. posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DEI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Douglas Emmett Inc. go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]

There are presently around $5,496 million, or 95.00% of DEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,768,629, which is approximately 0.084% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,496,663 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $649.43 million in DEI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $271.96 million in DEI stock with ownership of nearly 2.686% of the company’s market capitalization.

155 institutional holders increased their position in Douglas Emmett Inc. [NYSE:DEI] by around 17,148,763 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 18,737,002 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 129,112,638 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 164,998,403 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DEI stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,042,653 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 1,178,038 shares during the same period.