Intuit Inc. [INTU] gain 11.88% so far this year. What now?

Intuit Inc. [NASDAQ: INTU] jumped around 4.94 points on Monday, while shares priced at $293.05 at the close of the session, up 1.71%. Intuit Inc. stock is now 11.88% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. INTU Stock saw the intraday high of $293.29 and lowest of $284.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 306.89, which means current price is +56.15% above from all time high which was touched on 02/19/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, INTU reached a trading volume of 1067195 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Intuit Inc. [INTU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTU shares is $300.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CFRA have made an estimate for Intuit Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Intuit Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $305 to $320, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on INTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intuit Inc. is set at 8.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTU in the course of the last twelve months was 53.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has INTU stock performed recently?

Intuit Inc. [INTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.07. With this latest performance, INTU shares gained by 4.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.76 for Intuit Inc. [INTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 267.39, while it was recorded at 288.27 for the last single week of trading, and 268.04 for the last 200 days.

Intuit Inc. [INTU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intuit Inc. [INTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.33 and a Gross Margin at +82.71. Intuit Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.95.

Return on Total Capital for INTU is now 53.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 45.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 51.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intuit Inc. [INTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.63. Additionally, INTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intuit Inc. [INTU] managed to generate an average of $165,638 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.Intuit Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Intuit Inc. [INTU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intuit Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 35.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intuit Inc. go to 10.15%.

Insider trade positions for Intuit Inc. [INTU]

There are presently around $65,713 million, or 89.50% of INTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTU stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 22,283,926, which is approximately 4.704% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,168,702 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.39 billion in INTU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.97 billion in INTU stock with ownership of nearly 2.612% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intuit Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 550 institutional holders increased their position in Intuit Inc. [NASDAQ:INTU] by around 15,129,558 shares. Additionally, 478 investors decreased positions by around 15,853,958 shares, while 148 investors held positions by with 197,098,541 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,082,057 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INTU stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,086,794 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 1,243,467 shares during the same period.