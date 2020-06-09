Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] stock Upgrade by Berenberg analyst, price target now $106

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE: ICE] closed the trading session at $97.48 on 06/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $96.42, while the highest price level was $97.73. The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.33 percent and weekly performance of -0.14 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.80M shares, ICE reached to a volume of 2886389 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICE shares is $103.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $100 to $93. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $100 to $105, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on ICE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is set at 2.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for ICE in the course of the last twelve months was 30.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ICE stock trade performance evaluation

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.14. With this latest performance, ICE shares gained by 4.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.18 for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.35, while it was recorded at 97.06 for the last single week of trading, and 91.65 for the last 200 days.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.25 and a Gross Margin at +74.11. Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.34.

Return on Total Capital for ICE is now 9.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.25. Additionally, ICE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] managed to generate an average of $322,758 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. posted 0.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.92/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. go to 9.15%.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $47,978 million, or 91.80% of ICE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,114,500, which is approximately 2.379% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,565,360 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.77 billion in ICE stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.38 billion in ICE stock with ownership of nearly -13.726% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 527 institutional holders increased their position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE:ICE] by around 42,831,571 shares. Additionally, 478 investors decreased positions by around 55,862,711 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 391,825,752 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 490,520,034 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICE stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,398,327 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 4,269,785 shares during the same period.