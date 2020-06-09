Huntsman Corporation [HUN] Is Currently 0.91 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Huntsman Corporation [NYSE: HUN] gained 0.91% on the last trading session, reaching $19.90 price per share at the time. Huntsman Corporation represents 224.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.38 billion with the latest information. HUN stock price has been found in the range of $19.69 to $20.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, HUN reached a trading volume of 1966285 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Huntsman Corporation [HUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUN shares is $19.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Huntsman Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Huntsman Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $16, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on HUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntsman Corporation is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for HUN in the course of the last twelve months was 19.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for HUN stock

Huntsman Corporation [HUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.98. With this latest performance, HUN shares gained by 33.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.10 for Huntsman Corporation [HUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.15, while it was recorded at 19.38 for the last single week of trading, and 20.19 for the last 200 days.

Huntsman Corporation [HUN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntsman Corporation [HUN] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.75 and a Gross Margin at +20.33. Huntsman Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.78.

Return on Total Capital for HUN is now 8.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huntsman Corporation [HUN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.76. Additionally, HUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Huntsman Corporation [HUN] managed to generate an average of $39,300 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Huntsman Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Huntsman Corporation [HUN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Huntsman Corporation posted 0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntsman Corporation go to 3.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Huntsman Corporation [HUN]

There are presently around $3,441 million, or 77.80% of HUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,915,669, which is approximately -0.462% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,874,510 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $273.61 million in HUN stocks shares; and LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT, currently with $206.26 million in HUN stock with ownership of nearly -2.199% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huntsman Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in Huntsman Corporation [NYSE:HUN] by around 26,846,961 shares. Additionally, 229 investors decreased positions by around 25,446,482 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 122,223,813 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 174,517,256 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUN stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,409,329 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 9,183,186 shares during the same period.