Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] is -11.04% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE: HBI] gained 2.24% or 0.29 points to close at $13.21 with a heavy trading volume of 6991089 shares. It opened the trading session at $13.19, the shares rose to $13.365 and dropped to $12.645, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HBI points out that the company has recorded -11.10% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -89.8% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.74M shares, HBI reached to a volume of 6991089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBI shares is $10.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Hanesbrands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR dropped their target price from $26 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Hanesbrands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Underweight rating on HBI stock. On December 13, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for HBI shares from 16 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hanesbrands Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBI in the course of the last twelve months was 7.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for HBI stock

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.38. With this latest performance, HBI shares gained by 41.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.63 for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.39, while it was recorded at 12.17 for the last single week of trading, and 12.99 for the last 200 days.

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.74 and a Gross Margin at +39.91. Hanesbrands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.62.

Return on Total Capital for HBI is now 18.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 54.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 315.09. Additionally, HBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 292.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] managed to generate an average of $9,535 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Hanesbrands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hanesbrands Inc. posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hanesbrands Inc. go to -1.91%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]

There are presently around $4,486 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,787,797, which is approximately 4.736% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,407,832 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $341.19 million in HBI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $279.08 million in HBI stock with ownership of nearly 0.943% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hanesbrands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 314 institutional holders increased their position in Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE:HBI] by around 38,847,406 shares. Additionally, 288 investors decreased positions by around 60,872,248 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 247,512,411 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 347,232,065 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBI stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,933,637 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 25,879,710 shares during the same period.