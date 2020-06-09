Guggenheim Upgrade CenturyLink Inc. [CTL]. What else is Wall St. saying?

CenturyLink Inc. [NYSE: CTL] closed the trading session at $11.37 on 06/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.95, while the highest price level was $11.39. The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.93 percent and weekly performance of 12.13 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.27M shares, CTL reached to a volume of 9434001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CenturyLink Inc. [CTL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTL shares is $10.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTL stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for CenturyLink Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $14 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2020, representing the official price target for CenturyLink Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $6, while Citigroup kept a Sell rating on CTL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CenturyLink Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTL in the course of the last twelve months was 6.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

CTL stock trade performance evaluation

CenturyLink Inc. [CTL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.13. With this latest performance, CTL shares gained by 19.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.16 for CenturyLink Inc. [CTL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.93, while it was recorded at 10.73 for the last single week of trading, and 12.16 for the last 200 days.

CenturyLink Inc. [CTL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CenturyLink Inc. [CTL] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.92 and a Gross Margin at +33.46. CenturyLink Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.52.

Return on Total Capital for CTL is now 7.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CenturyLink Inc. [CTL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 270.62. Additionally, CTL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 250.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CenturyLink Inc. [CTL] managed to generate an average of -$123,976 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.CenturyLink Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CenturyLink Inc. [CTL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CenturyLink Inc. posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CenturyLink Inc. go to 6.00%.

CenturyLink Inc. [CTL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,307 million, or 79.60% of CTL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 132,015,931, which is approximately 4.409% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, holding 97,259,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 billion in CTL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.04 billion in CTL stock with ownership of nearly -1.456% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CenturyLink Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 320 institutional holders increased their position in CenturyLink Inc. [NYSE:CTL] by around 63,706,971 shares. Additionally, 364 investors decreased positions by around 53,254,721 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 743,959,022 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 860,920,714 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTL stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,425,856 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 13,222,568 shares during the same period.