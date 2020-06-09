Guggenheim lifts Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Nuance Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: NUAN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.77% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.01%. Over the last 12 months, NUAN stock rose by 58.13%. The one-year Nuance Communications Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.58. The average equity rating for NUAN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.62 billion, with 282.58 million shares outstanding and 278.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.74M shares, NUAN stock reached a trading volume of 3440574 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUAN shares is $22.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Nuance Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $15 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Nuance Communications Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuance Communications Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for NUAN in the course of the last twelve months was 23.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

NUAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.01. With this latest performance, NUAN shares gained by 15.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.84 for Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.57, while it was recorded at 22.89 for the last single week of trading, and 18.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nuance Communications Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.18 and a Gross Margin at +53.56. Nuance Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.27.

Return on Total Capital for NUAN is now 5.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.86. Additionally, NUAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] managed to generate an average of $14,116 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Nuance Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

NUAN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nuance Communications Inc. posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nuance Communications Inc. go to -4.60%.

Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,889 million, or 95.50% of NUAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,727,645, which is approximately 3.078% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 18,103,312 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $408.59 million in NUAN stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $317.9 million in NUAN stock with ownership of nearly -24.787% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nuance Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in Nuance Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:NUAN] by around 46,589,964 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 47,187,807 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 167,122,126 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 260,899,897 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUAN stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,189,667 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 6,959,711 shares during the same period.