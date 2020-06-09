For United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS], BMO Capital Markets sees a drop to $85. What next?

United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE: UPS] traded at a high on 06/08/20, posting a 3.56 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $110.45. The results of the trading session contributed to over 4542576 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of United Parcel Service Inc. stands at 2.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.34%.

The market cap for UPS stock reached $92.15 billion, with 864.00 million shares outstanding and 703.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.41M shares, UPS reached a trading volume of 4542576 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPS shares is $103.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for United Parcel Service Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2020, representing the official price target for United Parcel Service Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $107 to $98, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on UPS stock. On April 02, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for UPS shares from 119 to 101.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Parcel Service Inc. is set at 2.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.34.

How has UPS stock performed recently?

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.25. With this latest performance, UPS shares gained by 18.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.89 for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.24, while it was recorded at 105.02 for the last single week of trading, and 108.95 for the last 200 days.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.66 and a Gross Margin at +21.77. United Parcel Service Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.01.

Return on Total Capital for UPS is now 27.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 141.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 862.17. Additionally, UPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 741.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] managed to generate an average of $8,970 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.United Parcel Service Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Parcel Service Inc. posted 1.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.92/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Parcel Service Inc. go to 5.60%.

Insider trade positions for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]

869 institutional holders increased their position in United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE:UPS] by around 34,760,953 shares. Additionally, 736 investors decreased positions by around 40,965,877 shares, while 161 investors held positions by with 405,657,898 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 481,384,728 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPS stock had 162 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,352,566 shares, while 157 institutional investors sold positions of 10,213,426 shares during the same period.