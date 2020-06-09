For Moody’s Corporation [MCO], Credit Suisse sees a rise to $285. What next?

Moody’s Corporation [NYSE: MCO] surged by $2.12 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $281.87 during the day while it closed the day at $281.81. Moody’s Corporation stock has also gained 1.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MCO stock has inclined by 33.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 22.87% and gained 18.70% year-on date.

The market cap for MCO stock reached $52.84 billion, with 187.50 million shares outstanding and 186.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, MCO reached a trading volume of 1089578 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Moody’s Corporation [MCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCO shares is $253.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Moody’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Moody’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $181 to $224, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on MCO stock. On October 07, 2019, analysts increased their price target for MCO shares from 215 to 245.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moody’s Corporation is set at 8.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 90.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCO in the course of the last twelve months was 44.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

MCO stock trade performance evaluation

Moody’s Corporation [MCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.72. With this latest performance, MCO shares gained by 13.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.14 for Moody’s Corporation [MCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 246.08, while it was recorded at 279.31 for the last single week of trading, and 233.59 for the last 200 days.

Moody’s Corporation [MCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Moody’s Corporation [MCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.97 and a Gross Margin at +67.14. Moody’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.45.

Return on Total Capital for MCO is now 31.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 265.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Moody’s Corporation [MCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,005.72. Additionally, MCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 991.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 89.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Moody’s Corporation [MCO] managed to generate an average of $129,273 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Moody’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Moody’s Corporation [MCO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Moody’s Corporation posted 2.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Moody’s Corporation go to 7.70%.

Moody’s Corporation [MCO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $47,956 million, or 93.40% of MCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCO stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 24,669,778, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,875,302 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.6 billion in MCO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.13 billion in MCO stock with ownership of nearly 2.621% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Moody’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 387 institutional holders increased their position in Moody’s Corporation [NYSE:MCO] by around 9,063,879 shares. Additionally, 375 investors decreased positions by around 10,359,748 shares, while 137 investors held positions by with 152,037,603 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,461,230 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCO stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,251,125 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 1,202,046 shares during the same period.