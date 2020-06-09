Wednesday, June 10, 2020
For Analog Devices Inc. [ADI], Citigroup sees a rise to $144. What next?

By Brandon Evans

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] traded at a low on 06/08/20, posting a -0.71 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $123.71. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1809700 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Analog Devices Inc. stands at 3.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.33%.

The market cap for ADI stock reached $45.55 billion, with 368.22 million shares outstanding and 367.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, ADI reached a trading volume of 1809700 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADI shares is $125.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Analog Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price from $125 to $130. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2019, representing the official price target for Analog Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on ADI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Analog Devices Inc. is set at 4.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADI in the course of the last twelve months was 48.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has ADI stock performed recently?

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.69. With this latest performance, ADI shares gained by 16.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.74 for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.17, while it was recorded at 121.82 for the last single week of trading, and 110.00 for the last 200 days.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.02 and a Gross Margin at +59.81. Analog Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.70.

Return on Total Capital for ADI is now 10.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.90. Additionally, ADI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] managed to generate an average of $82,914 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Analog Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Analog Devices Inc. posted 1.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.22/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Analog Devices Inc. go to 6.39%.

Insider trade positions for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]

There are presently around $39,988 million, or 89.60% of ADI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,317,320, which is approximately 2.693% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,803,033 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.46 billion in ADI stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $2.49 billion in ADI stock with ownership of nearly -5.687% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Analog Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 413 institutional holders increased their position in Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:ADI] by around 24,891,613 shares. Additionally, 511 investors decreased positions by around 26,224,084 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 269,838,626 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 320,954,323 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADI stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,004,655 shares, while 130 institutional investors sold positions of 2,378,636 shares during the same period.

