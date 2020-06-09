Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Deutsche Bank slashes price target on Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] – find out why.

By Annabelle Farmer

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [NYSE: DGX] plunged by -$0.3 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $119.22 during the day while it closed the day at $116.80. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated stock has also loss -1.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DGX stock has inclined by 6.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 10.03% and gained 9.37% year-on date.

The market cap for DGX stock reached $15.94 billion, with 134.00 million shares outstanding and 133.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, DGX reached a trading volume of 1527178 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DGX shares is $123.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DGX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated stock. On April 27, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DGX shares from 113 to 130.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is set at 3.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for DGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for DGX in the course of the last twelve months was 32.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

DGX stock trade performance evaluation

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.38. With this latest performance, DGX shares gained by 8.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.88 for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.04, while it was recorded at 119.11 for the last single week of trading, and 104.07 for the last 200 days.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.79 and a Gross Margin at +34.02. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.81.

Return on Total Capital for DGX is now 11.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.01. Additionally, DGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] managed to generate an average of $17,766 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated posted 1.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.68/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated go to 5.24%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,185 million, or 93.70% of DGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DGX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,757,835, which is approximately 2.357% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,860,409 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.51 billion in DGX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $798.48 million in DGX stock with ownership of nearly 2.7% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 367 institutional holders increased their position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [NYSE:DGX] by around 10,706,435 shares. Additionally, 346 investors decreased positions by around 9,760,212 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 100,671,934 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,138,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DGX stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,291,273 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 2,806,213 shares during the same period.

