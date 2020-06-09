Credit Suisse Initiated Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Verra Mobility Corporation [NASDAQ: VRRM] price surged by 1.46 percent to reach at $0.18. A sum of 1672896 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.98M shares. Verra Mobility Corporation shares reached a high of $12.92 and dropped to a low of $12.55 until finishing in the latest session at $12.55.

The one-year VRRM stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.78. The average equity rating for VRRM stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRRM shares is $12.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Verra Mobility Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Verra Mobility Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on VRRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verra Mobility Corporation is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRRM in the course of the last twelve months was 23.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

VRRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.26. With this latest performance, VRRM shares gained by 41.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.61 for Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.86, while it was recorded at 12.18 for the last single week of trading, and 12.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Verra Mobility Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.85 and a Gross Margin at +69.91. Verra Mobility Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.43.

Return on Total Capital for VRRM is now 8.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 265.09. Additionally, VRRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 255.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] managed to generate an average of $42,802 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Verra Mobility Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

VRRM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Verra Mobility Corporation posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRRM.

Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,836 million, or 98.90% of VRRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRRM stocks are: PLATINUM EQUITY ADVISORS, LLC/DE with ownership of 24,239,744, which is approximately 11.5% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; FAIRVIEW CAPITAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 12,115,472 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $149.87 million in VRRM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $148.27 million in VRRM stock with ownership of nearly 0.914% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verra Mobility Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Verra Mobility Corporation [NASDAQ:VRRM] by around 27,857,537 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 34,869,516 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 85,686,489 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,413,542 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRRM stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,890,156 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 13,130,613 shares during the same period.