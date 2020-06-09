CoreCivic Inc. [CXW] Revenue clocked in at $1.99 billion, down -19.68% YTD: What’s Next?

CoreCivic Inc. [NYSE: CXW] surged by $0.17 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $14.44 during the day while it closed the day at $13.96. CoreCivic Inc. stock has also gained 11.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CXW stock has declined by -5.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.06% and lost -19.68% year-on date.

The market cap for CXW stock reached $1.67 billion, with 119.34 million shares outstanding and 118.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, CXW reached a trading volume of 1645534 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CoreCivic Inc. [CXW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CXW shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CXW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for CoreCivic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price from $30 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2017, representing the official price target for CoreCivic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $28, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating on CXW stock. On November 11, 2016, analysts increased their price target for CXW shares from 17 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CoreCivic Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for CXW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for CXW in the course of the last twelve months was 19.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

CXW stock trade performance evaluation

CoreCivic Inc. [CXW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.24. With this latest performance, CXW shares gained by 26.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CXW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.09 for CoreCivic Inc. [CXW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.58, while it was recorded at 13.17 for the last single week of trading, and 14.79 for the last 200 days.

CoreCivic Inc. [CXW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CoreCivic Inc. [CXW] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.08 and a Gross Margin at +20.87. CoreCivic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.54.

Return on Total Capital for CXW is now 5.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CoreCivic Inc. [CXW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.18. Additionally, CXW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CoreCivic Inc. [CXW] managed to generate an average of $13,420 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.CoreCivic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CoreCivic Inc. [CXW] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CoreCivic Inc. posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CXW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CoreCivic Inc. go to 6.00%.

CoreCivic Inc. [CXW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,184 million, or 72.40% of CXW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CXW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,702,927, which is approximately 2.739% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,388,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $198.42 million in CXW stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $60.66 million in CXW stock with ownership of nearly -16.448% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CoreCivic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in CoreCivic Inc. [NYSE:CXW] by around 4,027,265 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 11,388,137 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 70,468,500 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,883,902 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CXW stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 349,639 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 2,879,543 shares during the same period.