CONSOL Energy Inc. [CEIX] stock Initiated by The Benchmark Company analyst, price target now $11

CONSOL Energy Inc. [NYSE: CEIX] price surged by 20.39 percent to reach at $1.66. A sum of 1024441 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 652.54K shares. CONSOL Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $9.89 and dropped to a low of $8.54 until finishing in the latest session at $9.80.

The one-year CEIX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.39. The average equity rating for CEIX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CONSOL Energy Inc. [CEIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CEIX shares is $10.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CEIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for CONSOL Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2018, representing the official price target for CONSOL Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $41 to $40, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on CEIX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CONSOL Energy Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for CEIX in the course of the last twelve months was 4.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CEIX Stock Performance Analysis:

CONSOL Energy Inc. [CEIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.54. With this latest performance, CEIX shares gained by 66.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.22 for CONSOL Energy Inc. [CEIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.03, while it was recorded at 7.68 for the last single week of trading, and 10.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CONSOL Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CONSOL Energy Inc. [CEIX] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.91 and a Gross Margin at +17.62. CONSOL Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.33.

Return on Total Capital for CEIX is now 13.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CONSOL Energy Inc. [CEIX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 181.07. Additionally, CEIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 165.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CONSOL Energy Inc. [CEIX] managed to generate an average of $42,411 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.CONSOL Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

CEIX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CONSOL Energy Inc. posted 1.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.15/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 35.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEIX.

CONSOL Energy Inc. [CEIX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $180 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEIX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,058,156, which is approximately -1.345% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,734,415 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.26 million in CEIX stocks shares; and LANCASTER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $21.09 million in CEIX stock with ownership of nearly 22.377% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CONSOL Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in CONSOL Energy Inc. [NYSE:CEIX] by around 3,011,956 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 3,488,620 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 15,598,620 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,099,196 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEIX stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 241,162 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 2,069,211 shares during the same period.