Wednesday, June 10, 2020
BTIG Research Upgrade Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]. What else is Wall St. saying?

By Brandon Evans

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: HST] gained 5.78% or 0.81 points to close at $14.82 with a heavy trading volume of 13978895 shares. It opened the trading session at $14.48, the shares rose to $14.95 and dropped to $14.47, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HST points out that the company has recorded -16.14% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -88.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 15.16M shares, HST reached to a volume of 13978895 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HST shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HST stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. On March 12, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for HST shares from 19 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for HST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for HST in the course of the last twelve months was 29.23.

Trading performance analysis for HST stock

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.98. With this latest performance, HST shares gained by 34.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.78 for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.33, while it was recorded at 13.36 for the last single week of trading, and 15.14 for the last 200 days.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.46 and a Gross Margin at +16.47. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.82.

Return on Total Capital for HST is now 4.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.12. Additionally, HST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] managed to generate an average of $5,257,143 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 81.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. go to 28.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]

There are presently around $10,133 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 120,190,986, which is approximately -0.177% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,421,235 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.15 billion in HST stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $692.34 million in HST stock with ownership of nearly 2.402% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 227 institutional holders increased their position in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:HST] by around 100,823,074 shares. Additionally, 307 investors decreased positions by around 96,917,516 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 525,563,607 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 723,304,197 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HST stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 53,151,058 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 12,828,131 shares during the same period.

Previous articleStandpoint Research lifts Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleDow Inc. [DOW] Stock trading around $45.90 per share: What’s Next?

