Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. [BFAM] Stock trading around $136.25 per share: What’s Next?

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. [NYSE: BFAM] plunged by -$0.09 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $139.50 during the day while it closed the day at $136.25. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. stock has also gained 18.56% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BFAM stock has declined by -0.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.67% and lost -9.34% year-on date.

The market cap for BFAM stock reached $7.72 billion, with 57.93 million shares outstanding and 56.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 813.83K shares, BFAM reached a trading volume of 1573836 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. [BFAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BFAM shares is $122.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BFAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $167 to $178, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on BFAM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is set at 5.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for BFAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for BFAM in the course of the last twelve months was 42.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

BFAM stock trade performance evaluation

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. [BFAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.56. With this latest performance, BFAM shares gained by 20.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BFAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.69 for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. [BFAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.73, while it was recorded at 129.37 for the last single week of trading, and 141.48 for the last 200 days.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. [BFAM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. [BFAM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.02 and a Gross Margin at +23.73. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.71.

Return on Total Capital for BFAM is now 11.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. [BFAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 186.13. Additionally, BFAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 176.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. [BFAM] managed to generate an average of $5,311 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. [BFAM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. posted 0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.98/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BFAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. go to 4.55%.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. [BFAM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,921 million, or 96.70% of BFAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BFAM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 7,328,319, which is approximately 6.424% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,457,770 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $744.11 million in BFAM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $492.27 million in BFAM stock with ownership of nearly 3.745% of the company’s market capitalization.

180 institutional holders increased their position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. [NYSE:BFAM] by around 8,508,258 shares. Additionally, 201 investors decreased positions by around 7,064,112 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 42,526,233 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,098,603 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BFAM stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,067,418 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 1,029,566 shares during the same period.