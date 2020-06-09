Wednesday, June 10, 2020
BMO Capital Markets slashes price target on SLM Corporation [SLM] – find out why.

By Annabelle Farmer

SLM Corporation [NASDAQ: SLM] traded at a high on 06/08/20, posting a 2.72 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.69. The results of the trading session contributed to over 9491622 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SLM Corporation stands at 3.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.14%.

The market cap for SLM stock reached $3.56 billion, with 409.79 million shares outstanding and 371.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.74M shares, SLM reached a trading volume of 9491622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SLM Corporation [SLM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLM shares is $10.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for SLM Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2020, representing the official price target for SLM Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SLM Corporation is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLM in the course of the last twelve months was 58.00.

How has SLM stock performed recently?

SLM Corporation [SLM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.15. With this latest performance, SLM shares gained by 10.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.04 for SLM Corporation [SLM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.43, while it was recorded at 8.15 for the last single week of trading, and 8.73 for the last 200 days.

SLM Corporation [SLM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SLM Corporation [SLM] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.30 and a Gross Margin at +76.33. SLM Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.34.

Return on Total Capital for SLM is now 9.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SLM Corporation [SLM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 140.20. Additionally, SLM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 149.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SLM Corporation [SLM] managed to generate an average of $304,356 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings analysis for SLM Corporation [SLM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SLM Corporation posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM Corporation go to 15.55%.

Insider trade positions for SLM Corporation [SLM]

There are presently around $3,432 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,450,883, which is approximately 3.005% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,543,489 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $309.16 million in SLM stocks shares; and VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., currently with $273.21 million in SLM stock with ownership of nearly -17.584% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SLM Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in SLM Corporation [NASDAQ:SLM] by around 40,650,682 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 50,493,577 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 314,566,418 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 405,710,677 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLM stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,799,558 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 11,994,895 shares during the same period.

