Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] is -38.15% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Baudax Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: BXRX] gained 8.35% on the last trading session, reaching $4.28 price per share at the time. Baudax Bio Inc. represents 10.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $70.88 million with the latest information. BXRX stock price has been found in the range of $4.11 to $4.54.

If compared to the average trading volume of 921.75K shares, BXRX reached a trading volume of 1612124 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]:

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Baudax Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baudax Bio Inc. is set at 0.38

Trading performance analysis for BXRX stock

Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.39. With this latest performance, BXRX shares gained by 43.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.39% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.24 for Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.20, while it was recorded at 3.98 for the last single week of trading.

Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] managed to generate an average of -$1,302,280 per employee.Baudax Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]

There are presently around $26 million, or 58.20% of BXRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BXRX stocks are: NORTH RUN CAPITAL, LP with ownership of 1,152,539, which is approximately 345.424% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; CORSAIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 880,310 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.48 million in BXRX stocks shares; and STONEPINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.41 million in BXRX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baudax Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Baudax Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:BXRX] by around 3,518,160 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 2,237,037 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 932,297 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,687,494 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BXRX stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,053,650 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,207,868 shares during the same period.