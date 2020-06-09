Amdocs Limited [DOX] Stock trading around $65.93 per share: What’s Next?

Amdocs Limited [NASDAQ: DOX] closed the trading session at $65.93 on 06/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $62.545, while the highest price level was $66.12. The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.67 percent and weekly performance of 4.48 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, DOX reached to a volume of 1261422 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amdocs Limited [DOX]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Amdocs Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $72 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2018, representing the official price target for Amdocs Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amdocs Limited is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOX in the course of the last twelve months was 28.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

DOX stock trade performance evaluation

Amdocs Limited [DOX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.48. With this latest performance, DOX shares gained by 1.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.00 for Amdocs Limited [DOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.23, while it was recorded at 64.06 for the last single week of trading, and 65.92 for the last 200 days.

Amdocs Limited [DOX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amdocs Limited [DOX] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.30 and a Gross Margin at +33.03. Amdocs Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.65.

Return on Total Capital for DOX is now 16.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.95.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Amdocs Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amdocs Limited [DOX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amdocs Limited posted 1.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.11/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amdocs Limited go to 4.00%.

Amdocs Limited [DOX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,851 million, or 96.00% of DOX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 13,666,876, which is approximately -14.43% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 6,871,036 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $434.59 million in DOX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $417.71 million in DOX stock with ownership of nearly 5.795% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amdocs Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 192 institutional holders increased their position in Amdocs Limited [NASDAQ:DOX] by around 7,322,440 shares. Additionally, 206 investors decreased positions by around 10,988,419 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 105,814,731 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,125,590 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOX stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,185,467 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 996,558 shares during the same period.