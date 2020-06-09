Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] Stock trading around $103.38 per share: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer

Akamai Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: AKAM] gained 4.42% or 4.38 points to close at $103.38 with a heavy trading volume of 1684509 shares. It opened the trading session at $99.48, the shares rose to $103.59 and dropped to $99.165, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AKAM points out that the company has recorded 22.59% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -37.51% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, AKAM reached to a volume of 1684509 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKAM shares is $112.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Akamai Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Akamai Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on AKAM stock. On March 26, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AKAM shares from 90 to 89.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akamai Technologies Inc. is set at 3.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for AKAM in the course of the last twelve months was 21.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

Trading performance analysis for AKAM stock

Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.20. With this latest performance, AKAM shares gained by 2.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.03 for Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.51, while it was recorded at 102.55 for the last single week of trading, and 92.33 for the last 200 days.

Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.63 and a Gross Margin at +61.82. Akamai Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.52.

Return on Total Capital for AKAM is now 10.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.03. Additionally, AKAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] managed to generate an average of $61,890 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Akamai Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Akamai Technologies Inc. posted 1.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AKAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Akamai Technologies Inc. go to 11.27%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]

There are presently around $14,337 million, or 90.80% of AKAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKAM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,811,327, which is approximately 2.235% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,447,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.13 billion in AKAM stocks shares; and CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $810.99 million in AKAM stock with ownership of nearly 0.55% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akamai Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 379 institutional holders increased their position in Akamai Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:AKAM] by around 10,670,815 shares. Additionally, 307 investors decreased positions by around 12,768,848 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 121,382,449 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,822,112 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKAM stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,294,854 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 1,623,995 shares during the same period.

