Zumiez Inc. [ZUMZ] stock Reiterated by Pivotal Research Group analyst, price target now $24

Zumiez Inc. [NASDAQ: ZUMZ] gained 0.89% or 0.26 points to close at $29.46 with a heavy trading volume of 1059817 shares. It opened the trading session at $30.50, the shares rose to $31.45 and dropped to $29.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZUMZ points out that the company has recorded -1.70% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -124.37% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 456.90K shares, ZUMZ reached to a volume of 1059817 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zumiez Inc. [ZUMZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZUMZ shares is $24.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZUMZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Zumiez Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pivotal Research Group dropped their target price from $26 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Zumiez Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $28 to $23, while Wedbush kept a Neutral rating on ZUMZ stock. On March 10, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ZUMZ shares from 37 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zumiez Inc. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZUMZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZUMZ in the course of the last twelve months was 12.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for ZUMZ stock

Zumiez Inc. [ZUMZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.89. With this latest performance, ZUMZ shares gained by 52.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZUMZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.74 for Zumiez Inc. [ZUMZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.74, while it was recorded at 27.46 for the last single week of trading, and 27.76 for the last 200 days.

Zumiez Inc. [ZUMZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zumiez Inc. [ZUMZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.32 and a Gross Margin at +33.13. Zumiez Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.47.

Return on Total Capital for ZUMZ is now 14.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zumiez Inc. [ZUMZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.35. Additionally, ZUMZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zumiez Inc. [ZUMZ] managed to generate an average of $7,274 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 59.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.43.Zumiez Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Zumiez Inc. [ZUMZ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zumiez Inc. posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 89.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZUMZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zumiez Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zumiez Inc. [ZUMZ]

There are presently around $600 million, or 80.20% of ZUMZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZUMZ stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,194,327, which is approximately -3.515% of the company’s market cap and around 17.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,407,138 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70.91 million in ZUMZ stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $63.87 million in ZUMZ stock with ownership of nearly 0.863% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zumiez Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Zumiez Inc. [NASDAQ:ZUMZ] by around 2,310,844 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 2,921,473 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 15,142,818 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,375,135 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZUMZ stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 592,732 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 876,559 shares during the same period.