Wednesday, June 10, 2020
why Ulta Beauty Inc. [ULTA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $263.64

By Brandon Evans

Ulta Beauty Inc. [NASDAQ: ULTA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.65% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.31%. Over the last 12 months, ULTA stock dropped by -25.93%. The one-year Ulta Beauty Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.38. The average equity rating for ULTA stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.97 billion, with 56.42 million shares outstanding and 53.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, ULTA stock reached a trading volume of 1171828 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ulta Beauty Inc. [ULTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ULTA shares is $263.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ULTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Ulta Beauty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $205 to $250. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Ulta Beauty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $205, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on ULTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ulta Beauty Inc. is set at 11.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ULTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for ULTA in the course of the last twelve months was 26.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

ULTA Stock Performance Analysis:

Ulta Beauty Inc. [ULTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.31. With this latest performance, ULTA shares gained by 15.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ULTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.87 for Ulta Beauty Inc. [ULTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 211.41, while it was recorded at 246.53 for the last single week of trading, and 240.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ulta Beauty Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ulta Beauty Inc. [ULTA] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.44 and a Gross Margin at +36.24. Ulta Beauty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.54.

Return on Total Capital for ULTA is now 32.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ulta Beauty Inc. [ULTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.91. Additionally, ULTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ulta Beauty Inc. [ULTA] managed to generate an average of $16,044 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 53.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.69.Ulta Beauty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

ULTA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ulta Beauty Inc. posted 2.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.8/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ULTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ulta Beauty Inc. go to 3.76%.

Ulta Beauty Inc. [ULTA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,501 million, or 91.10% of ULTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ULTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,234,849, which is approximately 2.295% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,022,059 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in ULTA stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $743.19 million in ULTA stock with ownership of nearly -1.612% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ulta Beauty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 333 institutional holders increased their position in Ulta Beauty Inc. [NASDAQ:ULTA] by around 6,980,010 shares. Additionally, 384 investors decreased positions by around 7,875,394 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 34,736,622 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,592,026 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ULTA stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,595,625 shares, while 146 institutional investors sold positions of 2,615,799 shares during the same period.

