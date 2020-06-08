why Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.14

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPR] gained 8.22% on the last trading session, reaching $33.71 price per share at the time. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. represents 103.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.29 billion with the latest information. SPR stock price has been found in the range of $33.24 to $36.35.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.72M shares, SPR reached a trading volume of 11947845 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPR shares is $23.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $74 to $64, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Hold rating on SPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is set at 2.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPR in the course of the last twelve months was 42.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for SPR stock

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 55.56. With this latest performance, SPR shares gained by 89.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.22 for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.59, while it was recorded at 27.96 for the last single week of trading, and 59.84 for the last 200 days.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.09 and a Gross Margin at +13.69. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.74.

Return on Total Capital for SPR is now 19.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.05. Additionally, SPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 171.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] managed to generate an average of $29,104 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. posted 1.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.64/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]

There are presently around $3,372 million, or 98.10% of SPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,716,289, which is approximately -11.86% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; DARSANA CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, holding 8,261,869 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $278.51 million in SPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $231.83 million in SPR stock with ownership of nearly -7.049% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 174 institutional holders increased their position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPR] by around 21,127,360 shares. Additionally, 270 investors decreased positions by around 21,713,813 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 57,193,652 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,034,825 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPR stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,491,257 shares, while 140 institutional investors sold positions of 4,485,049 shares during the same period.