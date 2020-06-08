why EQT Corporation [EQT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.14

EQT Corporation [NYSE: EQT] surged by $0.73 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $15.11 during the day while it closed the day at $15.03. EQT Corporation stock has also gained 12.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EQT stock has inclined by 135.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 71.77% and gained 37.89% year-on date.

The market cap for EQT stock reached $3.84 billion, with 255.44 million shares outstanding and 252.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.09M shares, EQT reached a trading volume of 6365046 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EQT Corporation [EQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQT shares is $15.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for EQT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2020, representing the official price target for EQT Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on EQT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQT Corporation is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

EQT stock trade performance evaluation

EQT Corporation [EQT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.67. With this latest performance, EQT shares gained by 10.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.44 for EQT Corporation [EQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.50, while it was recorded at 13.89 for the last single week of trading, and 9.86 for the last 200 days.

EQT Corporation [EQT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EQT Corporation [EQT] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.54 and a Gross Margin at +8.20. EQT Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.15.

Return on Total Capital for EQT is now 0.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EQT Corporation [EQT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.89. Additionally, EQT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EQT Corporation [EQT] managed to generate an average of -$1,888,246 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.EQT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for EQT Corporation [EQT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EQT Corporation posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 350.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT Corporation go to 5.00%.

EQT Corporation [EQT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,824 million, or 96.70% of EQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 28,740,906, which is approximately 2.268% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,877,416 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $373.91 million in EQT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $341.69 million in EQT stock with ownership of nearly -1.243% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EQT Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in EQT Corporation [NYSE:EQT] by around 54,621,103 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 53,376,963 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 146,394,392 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 254,392,458 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQT stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,493,777 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 32,918,553 shares during the same period.