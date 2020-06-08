why Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $56.27

Alliance Data Systems Corporation [NYSE: ADS] gained 10.65% or 5.81 points to close at $60.34 with a heavy trading volume of 2593168 shares. It opened the trading session at $59.77, the shares rose to $62.565 and dropped to $58.69, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ADS points out that the company has recorded -42.15% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -194.2% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, ADS reached to a volume of 2593168 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADS shares is $56.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $110 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Alliance Data Systems Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alliance Data Systems Corporation is set at 4.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 93.63.

Trading performance analysis for ADS stock

Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.24. With this latest performance, ADS shares gained by 38.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.44 for Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.82, while it was recorded at 53.94 for the last single week of trading, and 89.65 for the last 200 days.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.02 and a Gross Margin at +50.29. Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.14.

Return on Total Capital for ADS is now 5.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,422.90. Additionally, ADS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 85.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 787.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] managed to generate an average of $66,565 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alliance Data Systems Corporation posted 3.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4.02/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alliance Data Systems Corporation go to 5.78%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS]

There are presently around $2,444 million, or 92.20% of ADS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,785,140, which is approximately -2.686% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,130,825 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $188.91 million in ADS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $120.7 million in ADS stock with ownership of nearly 131.531% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alliance Data Systems Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in Alliance Data Systems Corporation [NYSE:ADS] by around 7,984,447 shares. Additionally, 266 investors decreased positions by around 11,277,565 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 21,240,019 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,502,031 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADS stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,923,463 shares, while 153 institutional investors sold positions of 7,488,774 shares during the same period.