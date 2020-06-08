Westlake Chemical Corporation [WLK] stock Downgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $40

Westlake Chemical Corporation [NYSE: WLK] gained 4.77% on the last trading session, reaching $58.25 price per share at the time. Westlake Chemical Corporation represents 128.24 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.10 billion with the latest information. WLK stock price has been found in the range of $57.60 to $60.42.

If compared to the average trading volume of 905.64K shares, WLK reached a trading volume of 1182360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Westlake Chemical Corporation [WLK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WLK shares is $48.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WLK stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Westlake Chemical Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Westlake Chemical Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Westlake Chemical Corporation is set at 3.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for WLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for WLK in the course of the last twelve months was 21.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

Trading performance analysis for WLK stock

Westlake Chemical Corporation [WLK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.12. With this latest performance, WLK shares gained by 47.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.18 for Westlake Chemical Corporation [WLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.60, while it was recorded at 53.15 for the last single week of trading, and 57.52 for the last 200 days.

Westlake Chemical Corporation [WLK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Westlake Chemical Corporation [WLK] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.54 and a Gross Margin at +14.18. Westlake Chemical Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.16.

Return on Total Capital for WLK is now 7.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Westlake Chemical Corporation [WLK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.88. Additionally, WLK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Westlake Chemical Corporation [WLK] managed to generate an average of $44,433 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Westlake Chemical Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Westlake Chemical Corporation [WLK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Westlake Chemical Corporation posted 0.93/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.9/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WLK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Westlake Chemical Corporation go to 9.24%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Westlake Chemical Corporation [WLK]

There are presently around $2,091 million, or 28.80% of WLK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WLK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,871,381, which is approximately 2.377% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 4,264,295 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $248.4 million in WLK stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $217.94 million in WLK stock with ownership of nearly 9.642% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Westlake Chemical Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Westlake Chemical Corporation [NYSE:WLK] by around 4,587,772 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 6,522,887 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 24,780,367 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,891,026 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WLK stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 618,026 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 3,186,579 shares during the same period.