U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] is -66.56% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

U.S. Well Services Inc. [NASDAQ: USWS] traded at a high on 06/05/20, posting a 33.81 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.63. The results of the trading session contributed to over 5298823 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of U.S. Well Services Inc. stands at 15.05% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.35%.

The market cap for USWS stock reached $34.71 million, with 58.62 million shares outstanding and 36.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, USWS reached a trading volume of 5298823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]?

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for U.S. Well Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $3 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2020, representing the official price target for U.S. Well Services Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Well Services Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for USWS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07.

How has USWS stock performed recently?

U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.09. With this latest performance, USWS shares gained by 47.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USWS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.48 for U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4241, while it was recorded at 0.4992 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3842 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.72 and a Gross Margin at -4.54. U.S. Well Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.68.

Return on Total Capital for USWS is now -12.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 179.08. Additionally, USWS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 207.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] managed to generate an average of -$104,475 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.U.S. Well Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, U.S. Well Services Inc. posted -0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.36/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -27.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USWS.

Insider trade positions for U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]

There are presently around $29 million, or 71.20% of USWS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USWS stocks are: CRESTVIEW PARTNERS III GP, L.P. with ownership of 20,375,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.60% of the total institutional ownership; TCW GROUP INC, holding 10,004,039 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.32 million in USWS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.37 million in USWS stock with ownership of nearly -3.156% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Well Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Well Services Inc. [NASDAQ:USWS] by around 923,488 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 499,692 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 44,062,926 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,486,106 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USWS stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 829,579 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 105,433 shares during the same period.